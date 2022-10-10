Centre starts online portal for handicraft artisans to participate in marketing events

New Delhi : The Office of the Development Commissioner (handicrafts) has initiated the process of inviting applications to participate in the marketing events through online portal. This provides fully digitized marketing platform to handicraft artisans.

Around 200 domestic marketing events are organised annually in different parts of the country with an aim to support the artisans in selling their produce. The online process starting from application to selection and finally stall allotment is completely computerised, without any human interface. The online process will provide equal, fair and transparent opportunity to all artisans. Broad guidelines on submission of application has been circulated to all concerned with a purpose to educate the artisans (the same is also available on official website).

The office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has launched Indian handicraft portal (http://indian.handicrafts.gov.in) through which all the eligible artisans can apply online for marketing events. The artisan may login with pehchan card number, followed by authentication with OTP sent on the registered mobile number. The process of receipt of application, Selection and Allotment for all the marketing events including Dilli Haat shall be made through this portal only. The practice of inviting physical application for participation in domestic marketing event has now been dispensed with.