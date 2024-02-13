Centre is committed to internationalisation goals for our educational institutions: PM

New Delhi,13th February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today shared an op-ed penned by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said his government is committed to the internationalisation goals for our educational institutions as outlined in the National Education Policy.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Our government is committed to the internationalisation goals for our educational institutions, as outlined under the NEP. The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus and the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus underscore this commitment. Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji, shares this sentiment in his article.”