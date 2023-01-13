Centre constitutes Joint Review Mission for West Bengal to review the implementation of PM POSHAN Scheme

Ministry of Education has constituted a Joint Review Mission to visit the State of West Bengal to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in the month of January, 2023. The Joint Review Mission comprises of members drawn from Nutrition experts, Officers from Government of India and the State Government. Terms of Reference is enclosed (Annexure-1).

The JRM team reviews the implementation of the scheme at State, district and at school levels for a specified period of time on defined parameters.

Annexure -1

Terms of Reference for Joint Review Mission

Review the fund flow from State to Schools/implementing agencies. Review the coverage of the Scheme Review the availability of Management Structure at State, District, Block level Review the delivery mechanism of food grains from State to Schools Review the smooth implementation of the Scheme with particular reference to Interruptions. Review the Creation of Capital Assets Construction of Kitchen-cum-stores Procurement/Replacement of Kitchen Devices Review the involvement of NGO’s/Trust/Centralized kitchens in the Scheme Review the payment of Cost of Food grains to Food Corporation of India Review the convening the meetings of District Level Committee under Chairpersonship of senior most Member of Parliament.(Lok Sabha) Review the Management Information System (MIS)

m. Review the implementation of Automated Monitoring System

Convergence with Rastriya Bal SwasthyaKaryakram for health check-up, supplementation of micronutrients under WIFS & deworming medicine under National deworming day and health check-ups and supply of spectacles to children suffering from refractive errors. Operationalization of Mid-Day Meal Rules, 2015 Dissemination of Food Safety Guidelines up to District, Block and School Enrolment of children and Cook-cum-Helpers under Aadhaar Payment of Honorarium to Cook-cum-Helpers System of Storage food grains and other ingredients Role of Teachers in Scheme Tasting of Meal by Teacher, Parents and Community.

Testing of meals

w. Involvement of Community

Bank Account of Cook-cum-helpers

Awareness of the Scheme Contingency Plan

Nutritional aspects: