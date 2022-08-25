Centre asks edible oil producers to declare net quantity in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight

New Delhi : Centre has advised the Edible Oil Manufacturers/ Packers/ Importers to declare net quantity on edible oil etc. in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight. They have also been advised by the department of Consumer Affairs to correct their labeling of declaring net quantity in the units of volume without mentioning temperature with weight of the product, within six months from the date of direction issued i.e. upto January 15, 2023.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

As per the provisions made under the rules the net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity mandatorily to be declared. It is observed that industries are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume.

The manufacturers/ packers/ importers are declaring net quantity of edible oil etc. in volume mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass. Few manufacturers were depicting the temperature as high as 600C. It has been observed that such declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. in terms of volume keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, which differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature. The weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at different temperatures keeping the volume one litre, as follows:

Sr. No. Temperature Weight (in g) 1 210C 919.1 2 300C 913.0 3 400C 906.2 4 500C 899.4 5 600C 892.6

Therefore, weight of edible oil is different at different temperature. Hence, to ensure that the consumer get the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase, the manufacturers/ packers/ importers of edible oil etc. have been advised to pack the said products without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct.