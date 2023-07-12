NationalTop News

Central Railway AC local carries 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 – registers revenue of Rs.23.36 crore

By Odisha Diary bureau

There has been an overwhelming response to passengers opting for AC local on Central Railway. Central Railway AC locals have carried 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 and registered revenue of Rs.23.36 crore.

A) April to June Quarterly average number of passengers and earnings

S.No.

 

2022-23

April to June

2023-24

April to June

Percentage increase

1.

Total Passengers

26.60 Lakh

49.47 lakh

53.77%

2

Total Earnings

12.16 Crores

23.36 Crores

52.05%

3

Monthly Average Number of passengers

8.86 Lakh

16.49 Lakh

53.73%

4

Monthly Average Earnings (in Rs)

4.05 Crores

7.78 Crores

52.06%
  1. Daily average number of passengers and earnings

S.No.

 

2022-23 April to June

(Passengers)

2023-24 April to June

(Passengers)

Percentage increase

1.

April Month

19766

50103

39.45%

2

May Month

31085

56315

55.20%

3

June Month

36811

56615

65.02%

4

Total Number of Passengers from April- June

87662

163033

53.77%

5

Daily average number of passengers

29221

54344

53.77%

6

Daily average Earnings (In Rs.)

13.35 Lakhs per Day

25.65 Lakhs per Day

52.04%

C) Penalty Imposed on Ticketless Passengers in AC Local

S.No.

 

 

April to June 2022

April to June 2023

1.

Number of Ticketless Passengers in AC Local

4903

9593

2

Penalty imposed on above Ticketless Passengers in AC Local

Rs. 17.79 Lakhs

Rs. 31.92 Lakhs

Presently, Central Railway runs 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. Besides offering a safe and cool ride, travel by AC local has also become economical especially after slashing of fares a year ago.

In addition Railways have also facilitated First class Quarterly, Half yearly and Yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU by paying the difference of fare between first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets for the entire period irrespective of the days left in First Class Quarterly season ticket, Half Yearly season ticket and Yearly season ticket.

