Based on the result of the written part of the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 13.03.2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 31.10.2022 to 03.11.2022 and on 27.03.2023, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are as under:

General SC ST Total 14* 03 02 19

* incl. 01 ST candidate at General Standard.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules of the examination and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government, are as under:

General SC ST Total 14 03 02 19

The selection/appointment of the recommended candidates shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition (C) 5877/2022 pending before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.