CEAT Tyres partners with Royal Enfield for interceptor 650

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, announced its association with Royal Enfield for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 cc motorcycles. CEAT is the first Indian manufacturer to supply tyres as original fitment for the Interceptor 650 cc range.

With the Zoom Cruz tyres, CEAT marks its entry for the first time in the 650 cc segment for any two-wheeler vehicle as well as the twin engine cylindrical motorcycles segment. These tyres provide excellent ride comfort and control while cruising at high speeds. The tyre pattern is designed to provide safety while leaning & cornering with excellent traction on wet roads. The tyres will be available in 100/90-18 Zoom Cruz and 130/70-18 Zoom Cruz sizes

Commenting on this association Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “We have a strong relationship with Royal Enfield as bikes like Bullet Classic and Himalayan are already using our products. The fact that Royal Enfield chose CEAT over a globally acclaimed tyre brand for the Interceptor, is a testimony of quality of our products and strength of this partnership. This launch also marks our entry into Premium Cruiser 650+ cc and reiterates our commitment to be the preferred choice for OEM’s in India.”

Mr. Jyoti Banerjee, Vice President, CEAT OEM Business, added, “We are glad to be the first Indian manufacturer to be supplying tyres to the Royal Enfield Interceptor. The cruiser segment is growing steadily in the last few years and our entry into 650 cc+ category is a great opportunity for us to grow in the premium segment.”

CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield in the past by supplying tyres for Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, Meteor etc.

Related

comments