CDS Gen Bipin Rawat visits Karwar Naval Base

New Delhi: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC visited Karwar Naval Base today, 05 Apr 21. The General was received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Western Naval Command.

During the visit, the CDS visited the Ship-lift facility and also undertook harbour familiarisation by boat. He was briefed on the progress of Project Seabird and the plan for future infrastructure there. The CDS also interacted with officers and sailors in the station.