The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves proposed acquisition of upto 25% shareholding in HPPL by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and proposed merger of HIPL into HPPL.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF / Acquirer), acting through its investment manager, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited, is a category II alternative investment fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. NIIF is sponsored and anchored (holding 49% interest) by the Government of India. It primarily focuses on investing in core infrastructure sectors, such as transportation, energy and digital.

Hindustan Ports Private Limited (HPPL), Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) and their Subsidiaries are together referred as Target Entities. The Target Entities are engaged in providing container terminal services at different ports in India; operating container freight stations, providing container rail operations, freight forwarding services, empty container handling, domestic rail operations, operating private freight terminals / inland container depots, express logistics, contract logistics and bulk handling services, cold chain logistics solutions and free trade warehousing related services.

The Proposed Combination relates to:

NIIF’s proposed acquisition of upto 25% shareholding (approximately), subject to certain terms and conditions, in HPPL (Proposed Acquisition); and Post the Proposed Acquisition, merger of HIPL into HPPL (Proposed Merger).

(collectively Proposed Combination)