New Delhi : The National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development (NIESBUD), an apex organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organised 5 days Capacity Building Program on Entrepreneurship Development for Officers of Directorate of Industries, Government of Uttarakhand from 27 September – 1 October 2022 at its Noida Campus.

The programme was sponsored by the MSME Department, Directorate of Industries, Government of Uttarakhand.A total number of 29 Assistant Directors, Managers and Officers of the Directorate from different districts of Uttarakhandwho are in the developmental and promotional role attended the programme. The programme was organised so as to build the capacities of the officials on Key aspects of Entrepreneurship Development.

Shri S C Nautiyal, Director, Directorate of Industries, Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest in the Valedictory Function of the programme. Shri Nautiyalmentioned that NIESBUD and the Directorate of Industriesare working in tandem to promote entrepreneurship with the aim to create the entrepreneurial environment in Uttarakhand. Such capacity building programmes will further help in creating the congenial climate for entrepreneurship through systematic and planned efforts.

Dr Poonam Sinha, Director NIESBUD thanked Shri Nautiyal for joining hands with NIESBUD for promoting entrepreneurship in the state of Uttarakhand. Dr Sinha mentioned that together NIESBUD and the Directorate of Industries are meaningfully creating a vibrant and visible impact in the space of entrepreneurship at state level and will further leverage integrating the existing resources to create a synergy aimed at promotion and development of entrepreneurship.

The participants shared that the programme has led to enriching their knowledge, experience and skills.

Shri S C Nautiyal, Director, Directorate of Industries, Uttarakhand addressing the participants in the Valedictory Function of Training Programme

Participants of the Capacity Building Programin the Valedictory Function of Training Programme

A session during the Training Programme

Distribution of Certificate by Shri S C Nautiyal to the participant