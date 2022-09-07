Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the Kochi metro Rail Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs.1,957.05 crore, with a length of 11.17 Kms and 11 stations. The preparatory works for Phase-II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well.

Phase-I in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.

Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore. The Project is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.

Funding Pattern: