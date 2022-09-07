Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management between the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of India and the National Disaster management Authority of the Republic of Maldives

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, Chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister has ex-post facto approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 02nd August, 2022 between the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of India and the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.

Benefits:

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Maldives will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

Salient features of the MoU: