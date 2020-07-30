New Delhi: There are two casual vacancies in the Council of States one each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala as per following details: –

State Name of Members Reason Date of vacancy Term Up to Uttar Pradesh Beni Prasad Verma Death 27.03.2020 04.07.2022 Kerala M.P. Veerendra Kumar Death 28.05.2020 02.04.2022

2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to fill up the above said vacancies in accordance with the following schedule: –

S. No Events Dates 1 Issue of Notifications 06th August, 2020 (Thursday) 2 Last date of making nominations 13th August, 2020 (Thursday) 3 Scrutiny of nominations 14th August, 2020 (Friday) 4 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 17th August, 2020 (Monday) 5 Date of Poll 24th August, 2020 (Monday) 6 Hours of Poll 09:00 am to 04:00 pm 7 Counting of Votes 24th August, 2020 (Monday) at 05:00 pm 8 Date before which election shall be completed 26th August, 2020 (Wednesday)

3. Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

Related

comments