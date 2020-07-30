New Delhi: There are two casual vacancies in the Council of States one each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala as per following details: –
|State
|Name of Members
|Reason
|Date of vacancy
|Term Up to
|Uttar Pradesh
|Beni Prasad Verma
|Death
|27.03.2020
|04.07.2022
|Kerala
|M.P. Veerendra Kumar
|Death
|28.05.2020
|02.04.2022
2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to fill up the above said vacancies in accordance with the following schedule: –
|S. No
|Events
|Dates
|1
|Issue of Notifications
|06th August, 2020 (Thursday)
|2
|Last date of making nominations
|13th August, 2020 (Thursday)
|3
|Scrutiny of nominations
|14th August, 2020 (Friday)
|4
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|17th August, 2020 (Monday)
|5
|Date of Poll
|24th August, 2020 (Monday)
|6
|Hours of Poll
|09:00 am to 04:00 pm
|7
|Counting of Votes
|24th August, 2020 (Monday) at 05:00 pm
|8
|Date before which election shall be completed
|26th August, 2020 (Wednesday)
3. Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.