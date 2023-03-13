Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London on democracy in India

The second part of the Budget Session today started on a stormy note as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day. The two Houses were adjourned following an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London on democracy in India.

When the Lok Sabha met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, the scene was no different. Treasury bench members continued with their sloganeering over the issue which was countered by opposition members. Congress, DMK, BRS and other parties’ members were in the well demanding JPC probe into the Adani Group issue. Amid noisy scenes, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary presented a budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As the ruckus continued the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, when the House met this morning, treasury bench members started sloganeering against Mr. Gandhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised the issue alleging that Mr. Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India by his comments. He demanded that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise. Echoing similar views, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader had asked US and Europe to intervene in India’s matter, which is condemnable. He said it was the Congress party that had imposed an emergency in the country. Opposition members also came into the well of the House. Amid slogans and counter slogans between treasury and opposition bench members, Speaker Om Birla said the world accepts that Indian democracy is strong enough. He repeatedly urged the protesting members for order in the House but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House met after 2 PM after the first adjournment, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated his allegation that the Congress leader has defamed India abroad at a time when the country’s stature is growing and it currently holds the presidency of G20. Mr. Goyal alleged that the Congress leader has insulted Indian democracy, judiciary, army and press with his comments. He also demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Mr. Goyal’s remarks saying that the Congress leader is not a member of this house and as per the rulings, one cannot talk about a leader who is not a member of this House. He demanded to expunge the statement of Mr. Goyal. Mr. Kharge said, the world knows the situation of India. He alleged that India is not functioning as per the constitution. Treasury and Opposition members raised slogans against each other. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned for the day.

In the morning, a similar scene was witnessed in the House over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he never disallowed any members to speak. He lauded Indian democracy. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.