Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : A Blood donation camp was organised on last Sunday by CSR department of JK Paper Mills at Revolkona in association with Dist Red Cross Blood Bank at Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram , Revolkona. Programme was inaugurated by Sunil Kumar Nath, PRO. Mr Sundeep Pandey, General Manager (HR & IR), G S Patnaik, GM (QA & TA), Biswajit Dwivedi, VP (Commercial) also donated blood. A number of village youths donated a total of 65 units of blood.