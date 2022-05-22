Blenders Pride Fashion Nights arrives in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a unique travelling experiential property, arrived in the City of Temples – Bhubaneswar – celebrating the authentic sprit of the city through fashion and style. A spirit that echoes with Pride and inspires the creators of today to become icons of tomorrow.Bhubaneswar’sMade of Artistic Flair’ edition for Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, brought together an eclectic evening that blended fashion, culture and dance, celebrating a symbolic amalgamation of homegrown artistry and the unwavering spirit of local talent.

Exemplifying the region’s signature weave through a curated evening at the majestic Vivanta, Bhubaneswar, DC Square was Odia designer Sabyasachi Satpathy, whose intricately crafted ensembles drew inspiration from the multicultural city and its colourful history.In a true celebration of Odisha’s distinct and masterful craftsmanship, the show was elevated with a captivating performance by the Prince Dance Group– from the small Odisha town of Berhampur – widely lauded for their artistry. The show drew to a finale with none other than actor Diana Penty, who captivated the audience in a beautiful ensemble by the designer. The “Made of Artistic Flair” edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Nights was a beautiful embodiment of the rich craft and cultural heritage of the city in a modern and contemporary setting.

Taking us on a ‘Jatra’ – The Journey of a Young Woman – theshow encapsulated the journey of a woman from post adolescence to her nuptials, navigating the various challenges, trials and significant moments that come her way.The enigmatic journey was captured through the array of colours and textiles that Odisha Bandha/Ikkat offers. Truly encapsulating the spirit of ‘Made of Pride’, the designer made use of Odisha weave, which is sustainable, hand-woven, organic and a homegrown initiative of design, painstakingly woven by the weavers of Odisha. The upbeat set was a composition designed to narrate the spirit of Bhubaneswar along with the flair of the designer. The evening was attended by the city’s A-listers & influencers. The fashion walk truly left the guests mesmerized and engaged.

Through this unique showcase of Pride encompassing diverse talent across creative fields, Blenders Pride Fashion Nights 2022, encourages everyone, especially youth at large to celebrate &take pride in their authentic and individual journeys. The evening spotlighted individuals whotake Pride in their choices, are comfortable in their skin and, most importantly, embrace their authentic selves – truly living a life that is ‘Made of Pride’.

Talking about his curation, designer Sabyasachi Satpathy said, “It is an honour to be associated with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, a one-of-a-kind platform that brings forth individuality in the most unique fashion.I believe in usingtraditional and sustainable methods to curate my designs, and I hope I can instill Pride among the youth to adopt environmentally friendly choices through my work.It gives me great pleasure to present my designs at my birthplace and narrate my ‘Made of Pride’ story through them.”

On her association with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, actor Diana Pentysaid,“I take immense pride in the fact that through my work I get the opportunity to represent my heritage. Itfeels incredible to be associated with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights and walk the ramp at this iconic platform that celebratesthe creativity of local artists and the heritage of the beautiful city of Bhubaneswar.”

On their association with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, Prince Dance Groupsaid, “We are thrilled to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Nights and perform in our capital city of Bhubaneswar. Our journey to success has not been easy, but it is one that we have traversed with great Pride. Through our performance, we aim to inspire the younger generation to take risks and embrace their authentic selves.”

Moving ahead from Bhubaneswar, Blenders Pride Fashion Nights 2022 will travel across the country to Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Karnal, Noida, Warangal, Nagpur and Indore.