BJP releases list of candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJP Drops 4 Sitting MP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and with this the names of the MP Candidates for Odisha were also announced.

With the approval of the BJP National President, J P Nadda, the party’s Central Election Committee today announced the names of the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s MP Candidates in Odisha:-

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit

Sundargarh: Jual Oram

Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan

Keonjhar: Ananta Nayak

Mayurbhanj: Naba Majhi

Balasore: Pratap Sarangi

Bhadrak: Abhimanyu Sethi

Dhenkanal: Rudra Pany

Balangir: Sangeeta Singh Deo

Kalahandi: Malvika Keshari Deo

Nabarangpur: Balabhadra Majhi

Kendrapada: Baijayant Panda

Jagatsinghpur: Bibhu Tarai

Puri : Sambit Patra

Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi

Aska: Anita Subhadarshini

Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy

Koraput: Kaleram Majhi

Paradip Purohit replaces Suresh Pujari in Bargarh. Dharmendra Pradhan replaces Nitish Gangdeb in Sambalpur .

Malvika Keshari Deo replaces Basant Panda in Kalahandi . Nabacharan Majhi replaces Bisweshwar Tudu in Mayurbhanj .