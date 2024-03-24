BJP releases list of candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJP Drops 4 Sitting MP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and with this the names of the MP Candidates for Odisha were also announced.
With the approval of the BJP National President, J P Nadda, the party’s Central Election Committee today announced the names of the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
BJP’s MP Candidates in Odisha:-
Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit
Sundargarh: Jual Oram
Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan
Keonjhar: Ananta Nayak
Mayurbhanj: Naba Majhi
Balasore: Pratap Sarangi
Bhadrak: Abhimanyu Sethi
Dhenkanal: Rudra Pany
Balangir: Sangeeta Singh Deo
Kalahandi: Malvika Keshari Deo
Nabarangpur: Balabhadra Majhi
Kendrapada: Baijayant Panda
Jagatsinghpur: Bibhu Tarai
Puri : Sambit Patra
Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi
Aska: Anita Subhadarshini
Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy
Koraput: Kaleram Majhi
Paradip Purohit replaces Suresh Pujari in Bargarh. Dharmendra Pradhan replaces Nitish Gangdeb in Sambalpur .
Malvika Keshari Deo replaces Basant Panda in Kalahandi . Nabacharan Majhi replaces Bisweshwar Tudu in Mayurbhanj .