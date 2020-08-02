Birthplace of Luv-Kush- Turturiya area of Chhattisgarh to be developed as eco-tourism spot

Chhattisgarh Government beautifying Shivrinarayan- the ‘tapobhoomi’ of Shabri

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is not only the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya but also the place where Maharshi Valmiki, the great one who unveiled the legend of Lord Ram through Ramayana to the world, had built ashram to meditate. Mr. Bhupesh Baghel’s Government has chalked out the action place for developing the Valmiki Ashram of Turturiya as a religious tourism destination, same as Chandkhuri the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya. Likewise, action plan for developing another important location connected to the legend of Lord Ram i.e. Shivrinarayan area of Chhattisgarh has also been prepared. Shivrinarayan is the place, where Lord Ram had eaten the ‘ber’ tasted by Mata Shabri.

Beautification of Valmiki Ashram in Turturiya area of Baloda Bazar district and the area around the ashram will be done. This ashram is surrounded by mountains and scenic beauty, situated adjacent to Barnavapara Sanctuary. Waterfront development on Mahanadi River near Narayanpur and Balmadehi River is also proposed. Cottages will also be constructed in these locations. Near Turturiya, there is a thousand-year-old Shiv Temple which will also be developed as tourist destination by Chhattisgarh Government. Lord Ram had spent some time of his exile in forest of Turturiya and it is believed that Luv-Kush were also born in this ashram. Plan has been chalked out to develop Turturiya as eco-tourism spot.

Just like Turturiya, Shivrinayan is also a beautiful place, situated near the confluence point of Rivers named Mahanadi, Jonk and Sheonath in Janjgir-Champa district. This place has immense religious and cultural significance because of its connection to the lives of Lord Ram and Lord Jagannath. As per the belief, this city has survived throughout all four ‘yuga’ and was known by different names. ‘Vigrah’ of Lord Jagannath was taken from this place to Puri, Odisha based Temple. This place is known as ‘Gupt-Teerth’ and Chhattisgarh’s ‘Jagannath Puri’ as well. Chhattisgarh Government has also made action place for beautification and development of Shivrinarayan as well. These places are being equipped with proper tourism facilities.

Along with Chandkhuri area of Raipur district, Turturiya and Shivrinarayan have also been included under Chief Minister Mr. Baghel’s ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path Project worth Rs 137.45 crore. In the first phase of this mega project, nine locations will be developed and beautified. Total 75 such places have been identified in the state, where Lord Ram had spent time during his exile period.

