Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees to all the kin of victims who died in the hooch tragedies after the imposition of prohibition of alcohol in the State since April 2016, only if the families provided in writing that they were in favour of Bihar’s alcohol ban.

The Chief Minister said, the family members will also have to give in writing to the district magistrate concerned that the death took place after consuming illicit liquor. They will also have to disclose the source from where the alcohol was procured, too, he added. The Chief Minister Mr Kumar also said that the family members would have to declare that they would encourage people to quit liquor and support Alcohol prohibition in the State government.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to spurious liquor mounted to 32 with ten more casualties in Motihari of East Champaran district in the State