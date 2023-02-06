Bhupender Yadav briefs the media on the First Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting in Bengaluru on 9-11 February

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today briefed the media on the First Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting to be held in Bengaluru on 9-11 February, 2023. He said that India’s G20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth. Shri Yadav also said that India will promote LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment and resilient development paradigm for G20.

Under the G20 Presidency of India, the 1st Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting will be held at Bengaluru from February 9-11, 2023. Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Ms Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from the G20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting.

As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on the following:

Arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching Biodiversity Promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy Encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy

LiFE is an important and cross cutting theme across all three priorities. The 1st meeting of ECSWG is planned over three days including a side event to witness ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices at Bengaluru in the State of Karnataka. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai.