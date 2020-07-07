Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation closed RTO office, 2 ICICI Bank branches, Gati Godown at Nakhara after detection COVID19 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: As a precautionary measure & larger public interest after detection of 15 COVID19 positive cases ICICI Bank, Cuttack Road Branch & Sales Section of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar Main Branch, near Sriya Talkies has been closed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After detection of 4 positive cases today, BMC today closed RTO office, Acharya Vihar to prevent further spread. Now, all the employees in contact will be mandatorily quarantined.

After detection of 2 positive cases, BMC today closed Gati Godown at Nakhara. This was done to prevent further spread of the virus. Now, all the employees in contact are mandatorily quarantined.

