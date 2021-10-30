Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows 250 guests in Marriage , death and thread ceremony

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, as many as 250 guests can now attend marriage , death, thread ceremony rituals with effect from November , informed officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

As per the notification,” The Govt regulations vide Order No 4921/R&DM(DM) dated 31-08-2021 and subsequent orders so far as it relates to gathering in social functions like marriage/death rituals/thread ceremony etc will be applicable in BMC jurisdiction henceforth.”

Notably, earlier BMC had allowed only 50 people to attend marriage , death, thread ceremony rituals.