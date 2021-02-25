Bharat Petroleum felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra for being country’s frontline ‘Corona Warrior’

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation limited was felicitated for being country’s frontline ‘Corona Warrior’ during the pandemic, serving the society across the length and breadth of the nation by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Shri. PS Ravi, Executive Director (Retail) and Shri. S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand) received the citation on behalf of the company from the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Also present on the occasion was Shri. Quaiser Khalid IPS, Commisioner of Police, Railways, Maharashtra and also the founder – president of non profit and literary NGO “Pasbaan – E – Adab” which organized this felicitation programme.

In response to Covid -19 Bharat Petroleum Limited undertook several measures to serve the nation. Rising to the challenge, BPCL sprang into an elevated mode of action to ensure seamless continuity of operations during the pandemic. Apart from fueling land-based frontline services across the nation, BPCL’s aviation service also refueled emergency cargo flights that transported medicine, critical supplies and air ambulances.

Apart from this, BPCL also provided humanitarian aid and support to Corona Crusaders. BPCL distributed over 3 lakh masks, around 30,000 gloves and 22,000 PPE along with 1.5 lakhs sanitizer s to keep people safe from pandemic and provided support by handing over 14 ventilators, more than 200 infrared thermometers and 60 Covid ICU beds to various hospitals. BPCL Distributed more than 5 lakh meals to migrant workers, daily wage earners, poor and the needy and over 10 lakh food packets in humanitarian aid.

Hon’ble Governor Shri Koshyari also felicitated Chairman and Heads of various public sector undertakings, banks, corporates, NGOs and individuals, among others for being ‘Corona Warriors’. The felicitation programme was held at Raj Bhavan, on 20th February 2021.