Berhampur University’s Faculty Development Programme on Physics Trends Kicks Off with Inaugural Function

The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC, (Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi)), Berhampur University in association with P. G. Department of Physics is organizing a week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Physics: Current & Future Trends” during 03-08 October 2023. The inaugural function was held today, i.e., 03rd October 2023 at the Central Instrumentation Centre (CIC) of Berhampur University in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, Berhampur University, Prof. Geetanjali Dash and the Chief Guest, Professor G.S. Tripathy, Berhampur University (present Physically). The welcome address was delivered by Dr. B. Anjan Kumar Prusty, Joint Director, HRDC, Berhampur University. Prof. Jogeswar Panigrahi, Director, HRDC, Berhampur University gave a brief detail about the activities of HRDC, Berhampur University. Prof. S. K. Tripathy, the Convener of the FDP introduced the guests and highlighted about the topic of FDP. This was followed by an address by the Chief Guest, Prof. Tripathy addressed the house, encouraged the participants and briefed the house about the HRDC’s plan for conducting a series of such FDPs for professional development of teachers and young scientists of this region. Prof. Sidhartha S. Panda, Coordinator of the FDP and the Dept. of Physics, Berhampur University proposed the vote of thanks to all stakeholders in this programme, and wished the programme a grand success. Faculty members of the Department of Physics, Dr. Sashi S Behera , Dr. Kusha K Naik and Dr. Sarita Mohanty helped in the smooth conduct of the Inaugural Session.