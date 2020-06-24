Banks’ Annual Credit Plan Madhya Pradesh 2020-21 released

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that self-help groups are doing very well in Madhya Pradesh. It is our top priority to empowering them financially. Banks should set a loan target accordingly. SHG component in bank annual credit plan should be shown seperately.

The Chief Minister said that a scheme is being made to provide bank loans at minimum interest rate to women self-help groups in the state for various economic activities. Under the scheme, a provision is being made to provide interest subsidy by the state government, so that women self-help groups have to pay a maximum of 4 percent interest to the banks.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was presiding over the state level committee of banks at Mantralaya today. He also released the banks’ Annual Credit Plan 2020-21. Among those who attended the meeting were Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, ACS Shri Manoj Shrivastava, Commissioner Agricultural Production Shri K.K. Singh, ACS Shri Manoj Govil and senior officials of banks. The Managing Director and C.E.O. of Central Bank of India Shri Pallav Mahapatra addressed the meeting through video conference.

Give loans to new young entrepreneurs

Key points of Annual Credit Plan 2020-21

Total Target 1,89,250 crore

8.03 percent more than last year’s target

Target of Rs. 1,76,217 crore for primary sector

Target of Rs. 1,34,236 crore for Agriculture sector

89 percent of P.L.P. of NABARD

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the bankers to provide loans of up to Rs 2 crore to new young entrepreneurs, without taking collateral guarantee from them. It is being seen that banks are giving more loans to those who are already engaged in business. The state government is giving guarantee in the scheme. Therefore, no guarantee related documents should be obtained from the applicant.

CM and senior bank officials interact directly with S.H.Gs

In the video conference, the Chief Minister and senior officers of banks interacted with the members of women self-help groups directly and apprised themselves with their problems. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the bank officials to ensure quick redressal to their problems.

Seek clarification from the bank manager

Sushri Jyoti Meena of Sehore said that despite having obtained approval, their group has not been provided with any bank loan since last 3 years. The case belongs to Bank of India Ahmadpur. Taking this seriously, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to seek clarification from the bank manager and distribute the loan to the group immediately.

Stamp duty charged from Bank Sakhi must be probed

Sarita Sen, member of Ekta self-help group of Sirpura village Guna, told that banks ask for a stamp of Rs one thousand and notary worth Rs 500 to work as Bank Sakhi. The Chief Minister said that there is no such rule. The matter should be investigated and action be taken against the guilty. The case is of Punjab National Bank, Sirpura village.

Number of bank sakhis must be increased

Rekha Lodhi of Shivpuri, Pichore said that she worked as a Bank Sakhi (BC) during the lockdown and provided 32.5 lakh transaction services from banks. A.C.S. Shri Manoj Shrivastava said that there are 750 Banks Sakhis (B.C.) in Madhya Pradesh currently. Their number should be increased to at least 5000.

Interest rate must be uniform and minimum

It was told that at present loans with different interest rates are given to self-help groups by different banks. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that there should be uniformity in interest rate. Also, the interest rate should be lowest for them.

Instant loan provided because of online system

Sushri Hemlata of Anuppur said that last year, her group received bank loan quite delay. This time, due to online system, she got instant loan.

Only Rs 300 crore loan to SHGs this time

A.C.S. Shri Manoj Shrivastava informed that loans worth Rs 300 crore only have been provided by banks to self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh this year. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is very less. More and more loans should be provided to women self-help for various activities.

Women self-help groups are the best

M.D. of Central Bank of India and C.E.O. Shri Pallava Mahapatra thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for his efforts to increase the activities of self-help groups in the state. She said that women self-help groups are the best borrowers. They pay off the loan on time. By providing more and more loans to them, the entire economy is strengthened. He said that the interest on the loan given to them should not exceed 4 to 5 percent.

Appreciates works of Bankers’ done during lockdown

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cash benefit of the package released by the Government of India and State government to tackle Covid-19 has been deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT. Home delivery services have been provided by all banks at the doorsteps of the people of the state through B.C. Agents. An amount of Rs. 5254 crore has been distributed by the B.C. Agents in two and half months through total 224 lakh transactions.

The availability of cash was ensured by all banks and the Reserve Bank of India even in such difficult times, which facilitated cash against payment for 129 lakh MT wheat and other produce like gram, mustard etc procured from the farmers. For this, I thank all the bankers, he added.

Sanction loan to eligible account holders immediately

Under the Atmanirbhar package, mainly 20 percent Automatic working capital loan of the total balance loan on 29 February 2020 is to be approved for the MSME sector. Out of the total accounts of 9.96 lakhs, only 2.96 lakh accounts have been found eligible by banks. Till now, automatic working capital loan has been sanctioned by banks in 58 thousand 097 accounts out of 2.96 lakh eligible accounts, but the loan has been disbursed in only 28,744 accounts. All banks are expected to sanction loans immediately and disburse to all eligible account holders as per their requirement.

Revive stressed MSMEs

The Chief Minister has told the bankers that under the Atmanirbhar package, also an arrangement of Subordinate loan of Rs. 20 thousand crore has been made by the Government of India for the stressed MSMEs, so that such MSMEs could be revived. With this, there will also be reduction in NPAs of banks and this will generate new employment opportunities. Till now the progress under this scheme in the state is zero. All banks should establish constant contact with their respective head offices and implement this scheme immediately.

Make loan available to street vendors

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ‘Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi’ Yojana has been started by the Prime Minister for the street vendors. Benefit of this scheme has to be given to total 5 lakh street vendors in the state. Under the scheme, loan up to maximum Rs. 10 thousand is to be given to each beneficiary. Interest subsidy at the rate of 7 percent is also being made available by the Government of India. Work to disburse loan to all the identified street vendors in the state should be started immediately to make them capable to earn their livelihood. Three to four types of documents are also required by the bank for such small loans. For this, banks after contemplating should prepare a single consolidated document to enable beneficiaries to get loan easily.

Issue K.C.C. to all eligible farmers

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are instructions to issue Kisan Credit Cards to the beneficiaries, who are getting benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana. About 75 lakh farmers of the state have been registered under the scheme. Total 62 lakh Kisan Credit cards have been issued in the state. There are about 13 lakh farmers to whom Kisan Credit Cards are to be issued, against which only 2.16 lakh farmers’ applications have been approved. The Agriculture Department should identify the left out farmers and submit their applications to the bank branches, so that KCC can be issued to all the farmers. About 1.01 lakh applications are also pending in the bank branches, which should also be immediately disposed of by the bank branches. KCCs are also to be issued to Milk producing farmers. The Animal Husbandry department should send applications of 2.67 lakh members of the Dairy Cooperative Societies of the state to the nearest bank branches. Along with this, all banks are required to issue instructions to their branches to dispose of the applications within 15 days, so that loan can also be made available to these milk producing farmers.

