Ban on sale of Chinese firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the sale and use of Chinese firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh will be banned. On doing so, punitive action will be taken under the relevant section of the ‘Explosive Act’. He appealed to the people of the state to buy local products to make the local vocal under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Buy earthen lamps during Deepawali in order to facilitate employment to the local potters.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that love jihad and conversion for marriage in any form will not be acceptable in the state. It is completely illegal and unlawful. A law will be made against this in the state, he added.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan issued instructions that stringent action should be taken against criminal elements and especially against those, who commit crimes against girls. Followup should be done regularly in this regard. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was holding a high level meeting in connection with the law and order situation of the state today. Minister for Home Dr. Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura and other were present at the meeting.

Stop illegal minerals transportation/mining

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that illegal mining and transportation of sand and other minerals in the state should be strictly stopped. At the same time, full protection should be provided to the licensed contractors.

Take action against Chit fund companies

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that strict action should be taken against fake chit fund companies, so that no one can cheat the public. Action against agents of these companies will not work in this regard, action should also be taken against their owners.

Stop sale of illicit liquor

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that illicit liquor should not be manufactured or sold anywhere in the state. There should be no other incident anywhere in the state like the incident of poisonous liquor in Ujjain.

Provision for sentence of 2 years

Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura said that there is a provision of 2 years punishment for storage, distribution, sale and use of illegal firecrackers under the Section 9-B (1) (B) of the Explosives Act. Therefore, no one should store, distribute, sell or use firecrackers.

