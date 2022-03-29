Bajaj Finserv launches the third edition of ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein.’ campaign to spread consumer awareness around general insurance frauds

New Delhi : Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India’s largest financial services provider, through its ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein.’ digital campaign aims to educate consumers and the general public around the various kinds of frauds in financial services space, this time focusing on the ways to stay safe against general insurance frauds.

The campaign, in its third edition, comes with another catchy jingle with its main protagonist ‘GuptaJi’ reminding consumers to chant the mantra of ‘Na Ji, Na Ji, Na Ji’, whenever faced with common general insurance related fraudulent instances. The campaign is live across all the social media platforms of Bajaj Finserv Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC).

The campaign highlights critical points for consumers to remember such as:

1. Always verify the policy information from official websites only

2. Always verify the caller and never forgo your insurance policy for attractive offers

3. Never get tempted by unbelievable bonuses/incentives and benefits offered by unknown people

4. Never pay insurance premiums in cash directly to the agency/agent

5. Never fall for extremely low premium rates

6. Never sign blank claim forms or allow an agent to fill policy forms

7. Never fall for offers bound by an urgency or tight deadlines

For the policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, the Company also highlights the importance of visiting BAGIC’s nearest branches or its official website at https://www.bajajallianz.com/general-insurance.html to verify policy related information and even check the do’s and don’ts of engaging with unofficial/unknown intermediaries through a carefully select sequence of repositories.

Additional Safety Tips to Beat the Fraudsters:

Apart from driving awareness among its customers, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) has also listed some safety tips and guidelines in order to stay safe and protected against any kind of financial frauds:

1. Avoid sharing documents such as PAN card, Aadhar card, Passport and policy number with a third party or an unknown person. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has a mandate to never ask customers to submit original documents

2. Never sign any blank cheques

3. Never share confidential personal and policy details, OTP with any unknown sources or callers

4. Never disclose any account login ID and passwords to your insurance agent

5. Never fall for lucrative offers promising bigger bonuses/incentives and better benefits which looks unbelievable

Always contact the insurer directly to get the insurance policy information confirmed, either via email or by calling its customer care number or by verifying the policy at the insurer’s official website

7. Always request for valid receipts for all the premiums paid QR codes: These days insurance policies come with QR codes. These QR codes help one to verify the authenticity of the insurance policy. All that has to be done is to scan the image of the QR code using QR reading apps on smartphones

9. Always read the insurance policy carefully to check the credentials and policy coverage details

10. Always verify the policy details before filling the form and never sign an incomplete proposal form

11. Purchase insurance policies directly from the insurance company or from the authorized intermediaries officially recognized by them to avoid falling into the trap of buying fake insurance policies

12. Always pay the premiums online or through cheques or credit cards, to ensure that the premium is deposited with the insurance company itself. For any general insurance related frauds, consumers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited may reach out to the following touchpoints for redressal:

• Email ID:[email protected]

• Helpline Number: 020- 6728 4477

• BAGIC policy details: https://general.bajajallianz.com/MotorInsurance/Policy_Tracker/SearchResult.do

Bajaj Finserv’s ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein’, is an awareness initiative to educate consumers about the various tactics used by fraudsters to carry out loan frauds, payment frauds, insurance frauds, OTP frauds, KYC frauds, cyber frauds like phishing, vishing etc., The Company keeps cautioning consumers to remain vigilant at all times, in order to keep their information, money and insurance policies safe. The first edition of the campaign launched in 2020 highlighted the modus operandi of online loan frauds, followed by fraudulent instances of life insurance frauds and now bringing in the various ways to stay safe and protected against general insurance frauds.

To know more about how to stay safe against financial frauds, read the blogs at https://www.bajajfinserv.in/insights/fraud-awareness or follow the official social media pages to stay connected to the latest updates on consumer safety tips.

Campaign Link

Facebook– https://fb.watch/c17x0EBD9l/

Twitter– https://twitter.com/Bajaj_Finserv/status/1508347417212878857

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbo3VKiN7iR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

LinkedIn– https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bajaj-finserv-lending_guptaji-bajajfinserv-bajajallianzgeneralinsurance-activity-6914141227718180864-1l7a?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pesmA9rRq14