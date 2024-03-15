Axis Mutual Fund strengthens footprint with a new branch in India’s Silver City, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s fastest-growing fund houses, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its newest branch in Cuttack, Odisha. This expansion marks a significant step in Axis Mutual Fund’s dedication towards enhancing investment opportunities and financial empowerment within the Calicut region. The new branch is located at 1st floor, Gopal Bhawan, Cantonment Road, Cuttack, 753001. It was inaugurated by Mr. Santosh Singh, Regional Retail Business Head for South and East, Axis Mutual Fund, Mr. Bibhu Datta Mishra, Cluster Head, Cuttack 1, Axis Bank in the presence of Johnny Kumar Agarwalla, Zonal Manager East 2, Axis Mutual Fund and Dr. Tuhib Subhra Roy, Circle Manager, Banks, Odisha, Axis Bank.

The new branch will provide all key services including acceptance and processing of new applications, KYC, statement of accounts, etc. Furthermore, the new branch will also have dedicated Relationship Managers to empower investors with the requisite help in the financial journey. With the inauguration of the new branch in Cuttack, Axis Mutual Fund is reaffirming its commitment to serving the diverse financial needs of communities across India and providing accessible solutions tailored to the unique needs of local investors.

Commenting on the inauguration, Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer, Axis AMC said, “ Axis Mutual Fund is on a journey to empower its partners and investors across all geographies with access to the right kind of services needed to make informed decisions. Our most recent branch launch is in Cuttack, the Silver City of India; also known as Odisha’s judicial capital. The new branch, which is also expected to benefit Angul and Balasore region, is a testament to our dedication and unwavering focus on reaching to all our partners and becoming a trusted investment partner.”

This initiative underscores the fund house’s firm commitment to expanding financial opportunities for investors across the country and facilitating widespread participation of investors in mutual funds. Axis Mutual Fund’s comprehensive suite of investment products and services, combined with personalized guidance, is designed to empower investors in Cuttack with the confidence to navigate the financial landscape effectively.