Athlete Dutee Chand among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award

10

Bhubaneswar: Cricketers Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma, athlete Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the Ministry also recognises the spirit of adventure among the people of the country by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

A large number of applications were received for Sports Awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administration, etc.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories:

The awardees will receive their awards from the Hon’ble President of India at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August, 2020.

  1. RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline
Shri Rohit Sharma Cricket
Shri Mariyappan T. Para Athletics
Ms. Manika Batra Table Tennis
Ms. Vinesh Wrestling
Ms. Rani Hockey

  1. DRONACHARYA AWARD

  1. Life- Time Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline
Shri Dharmendra Tiwary Archery
Shri Purushotham Rai Athletics
Shri Shiv Singh Boxing
Shri Romesh Pathania Hockey
Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi
Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting
Shri Naresh Kumar Tennis
Shri Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

  1. Regular Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline
Shri Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey
Shri Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb
Shri Jaspal Rana Shooting
Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu
Shri Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

  1. ARJUNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson (Shri) Discipline
Shri Atanu Das Archery
Ms. Dutee Chand Athletics
Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton
Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball
Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing
Ms. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing
Shri Ishant Sharma Cricket
Ms. Deepti Sharma Cricket
Shri Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian
Shri Sandesh Jhingan Football
Ms. Aditi Ashok Golf
Shri Akashdeep Singh Hockey
Ms. Deepika Hockey
Shri Deepak Kabaddi
Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho
Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing
Ms. Manu Bhaker Shooting
Shri Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting
Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis
Shri Divij Sharan Tennis
Shri Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports
Ms. Divya Kakran Wrestling
Shri Rahul Aware Wrestling
Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming
Shri Sandeep Para Athletics
Shri Manish Narwal Para Shooting

  1. DHYAN CHAND AWARD
S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline
Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics
Ms. Jincy Philips Athletics
Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton
Ms. Trupti Murgunde Badminton
Ms. N. Usha Boxing
Shri Lakha Singh Boxing
Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football
Shri Ajit Singh Hockey
Shri Manpreet Singh Kabaddi
Shri J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics
Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton
Shri Manjeet Singh Rowing
Late Shri Sachin Nag Swimming
Shri Nandan P Bal Tennis
Shri Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

  1. TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019
S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Category
Ms. Anita Devi Land Adventure
Col. Sarfraz Singh Land Adventure
Shri Taka Tamut Land Adventure
Shri Narender Singh Land Adventure
Shri Keval Hiren Kakka Land Adventure
Shri Satendra Singh Water Adventure
Shri Gajanand Yadava Air Adventure
Late Shri Magan Bissa Life Time Achievement

  1. MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY
1. Panjab University, Chandigarh

  1. RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR
S. No. Category Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020
1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
  1. Lakshya Institute
  2. Army Sports Institute
2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.
3. Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures Air Force Sports Control Board
4. Sports for Development

 

 International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR