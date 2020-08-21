Athlete Dutee Chand among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award

Bhubaneswar: Cricketers Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma, athlete Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award.
Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the Ministry also recognises the spirit of adventure among the people of the country by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.
A large number of applications were received for Sports Awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administration, etc.
Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories:
The awardees will receive their awards from the Hon’ble President of India at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August, 2020.
- RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD
|S. No.
|Name of the Sportsperson
|Discipline
|
|Shri Rohit Sharma
|Cricket
|
|Shri Mariyappan T.
|Para Athletics
|
|Ms. Manika Batra
|Table Tennis
|
|Ms. Vinesh
|Wrestling
|
|Ms. Rani
|Hockey
- DRONACHARYA AWARD
- Life- Time Category
|S. No.
|Name of the Coach
|Discipline
|
|Shri Dharmendra Tiwary
|Archery
|
|Shri Purushotham Rai
|Athletics
|
|Shri Shiv Singh
|Boxing
|
|Shri Romesh Pathania
|Hockey
|
|Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda
|Kabaddi
|
|Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar
|Para Powerlifting
|
|Shri Naresh Kumar
|Tennis
|
|Shri Om Parkash Dahiya
|Wrestling
- Regular Category
|S. No.
|Name of the Coach
|Discipline
|
|Shri Jude Felix Sebastian
|Hockey
|
|Shri Yogesh Malviya
|Mallakhamb
|
|Shri Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|
|Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo
|Wushu
|
|Shri Gaurav Khanna
|Para Badminton
- ARJUNA AWARD
|S. No.
|Name of the Sportsperson (Shri)
|Discipline
|
|Shri Atanu Das
|Archery
|
|Ms. Dutee Chand
|Athletics
|
|Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
|Badminton
|
|Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty
|Badminton
|
|Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
|Basketball
|
|Subedar Manish Kaushik
|Boxing
|
|Ms. Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|
|Shri Ishant Sharma
|Cricket
|
|Ms. Deepti Sharma
|Cricket
|
|Shri Sawant Ajay Anant
|Equestrian
|
|Shri Sandesh Jhingan
|Football
|
|Ms. Aditi Ashok
|Golf
|
|Shri Akashdeep Singh
|Hockey
|
|Ms. Deepika
|Hockey
|
|Shri Deepak
|Kabaddi
|
|Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar
|Kho Kho
|
|Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal
|Rowing
|
|Ms. Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|
|Shri Saurabh Chaudhary
|Shooting
|
|Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|Table Tennis
|
|Shri Divij Sharan
|Tennis
|
|Shri Shiva Keshavan
|Winter Sports
|
|Ms. Divya Kakran
|Wrestling
|
|Shri Rahul Aware
|Wrestling
|
|Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Para Swimming
|
|Shri Sandeep
|Para Athletics
|
|Shri Manish Narwal
|Para Shooting
- DHYAN CHAND AWARD
|S. No.
|Name of the Sportsperson
|Discipline
|
|Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar
|Athletics
|
|Ms. Jincy Philips
|Athletics
|
|Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe
|Badminton
|
|Ms. Trupti Murgunde
|Badminton
|
|Ms. N. Usha
|Boxing
|
|Shri Lakha Singh
|Boxing
|
|Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu
|Football
|
|Shri Ajit Singh
|Hockey
|
|Shri Manpreet Singh
|Kabaddi
|
|Shri J. Ranjith Kumar
|Para Athletics
|
|Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari
|Para Badminton
|
|Shri Manjeet Singh
|Rowing
|
|Late Shri Sachin Nag
|Swimming
|
|Shri Nandan P Bal
|Tennis
|
|Shri Netarpal Hooda
|Wrestling
- TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019
|S. No.
|Name of the Sportsperson
|Category
|
|Ms. Anita Devi
|Land Adventure
|
|Col. Sarfraz Singh
|Land Adventure
|
|Shri Taka Tamut
|Land Adventure
|
|Shri Narender Singh
|Land Adventure
|
|Shri Keval Hiren Kakka
|Land Adventure
|
|Shri Satendra Singh
|Water Adventure
|
|Shri Gajanand Yadava
|Air Adventure
|
|Late Shri Magan Bissa
|Life Time Achievement
- MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY
|1.
|Panjab University, Chandigarh
- RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR
|S. No.
|Category
|Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020
|1.
|Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
|2.
|Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.
|3.
|Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures
|Air Force Sports Control Board
|4.
|Sports for Development
|International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)