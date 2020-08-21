Athlete Dutee Chand among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award

Bhubaneswar: Cricketers Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma, athlete Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker among 27 sportspersons to be conferred with Arjuna Award.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the Ministry also recognises the spirit of adventure among the people of the country by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

A large number of applications were received for Sports Awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administration, etc.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories:

The awardees will receive their awards from the Hon’ble President of India at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August, 2020.

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Rohit Sharma Cricket Shri Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Ms. Manika Batra Table Tennis Ms. Vinesh Wrestling Ms. Rani Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD

Life- Time Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Shri Purushotham Rai Athletics Shri Shiv Singh Boxing Shri Romesh Pathania Hockey Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Shri Naresh Kumar Tennis Shri Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

Regular Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Shri Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Shri Jaspal Rana Shooting Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Shri Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson (Shri) Discipline Shri Atanu Das Archery Ms. Dutee Chand Athletics Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Ms. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Shri Ishant Sharma Cricket Ms. Deepti Sharma Cricket Shri Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Shri Sandesh Jhingan Football Ms. Aditi Ashok Golf Shri Akashdeep Singh Hockey Ms. Deepika Hockey Shri Deepak Kabaddi Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Ms. Manu Bhaker Shooting Shri Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Shri Divij Sharan Tennis Shri Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Ms. Divya Kakran Wrestling Shri Rahul Aware Wrestling Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Shri Sandeep Para Athletics Shri Manish Narwal Para Shooting

DHYAN CHAND AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics Ms. Jincy Philips Athletics Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton Ms. Trupti Murgunde Badminton Ms. N. Usha Boxing Shri Lakha Singh Boxing Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football Shri Ajit Singh Hockey Shri Manpreet Singh Kabaddi Shri J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton Shri Manjeet Singh Rowing Late Shri Sachin Nag Swimming Shri Nandan P Bal Tennis Shri Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Category Ms. Anita Devi Land Adventure Col. Sarfraz Singh Land Adventure Shri Taka Tamut Land Adventure Shri Narender Singh Land Adventure Shri Keval Hiren Kakka Land Adventure Shri Satendra Singh Water Adventure Shri Gajanand Yadava Air Adventure Late Shri Magan Bissa Life Time Achievement

MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY

1. Panjab University, Chandigarh

RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR

S. No. Category Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020 1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent Lakshya Institute Army Sports Institute 2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. 3. Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures Air Force Sports Control Board 4. Sports for Development International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)

Related

comments