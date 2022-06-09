Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog & India’s First Funding Show Horses Stable Launches Premiere Edition of Junior Category for Young Entrepreneurs

New Delhi :Following the resounding success of the first three seasons, Horses Stable, a show that taps into the hidden potential of brilliant entrepreneurial talents from India, today launched ‘junior season’ of the show in association with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

The ‘Horses Stable-Junior’ focuses on nurturing the young entrepreneurs and empowers the budding start-ups to pitch their innovative ideas and seek guidance and grants for their future business ventures from an experienced panel of horses.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Horses Stable, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog said- “Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog is pleased to be associated with the vision of Mr Suniel Shetty and Mr Prashant Agarwal to launch the junior category that will encourage the blooming talent and push forward to the growth and development of India, as it aligns with the objectives of AIM, NITI Aayog. The vision also corroborates to the ‘Make in India’ concept and will only fuel the process of grooming and nurturing the next generations.”

Adding to the thoughts, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director-Atal Innovation Mission said, “Horses Stable Junior marks an important step in the journey of India’s innovation ecosystem at the school-level. We have witnessed a great deal of entrepreneurship coming from the students of Atal Tinkering Labs, with students as young as ten years owning a start-up, and many in their teens on their second or third. Horses Stable Junior goes well beyond ATLs by offering a platform to ALL schools and students of India. With today’s launch, I am very eager to discover how the youngest of our citizens are engaging to take our nation forward.”

Horses Stable, an unscripted and non-fiction show is created, and conceptualised by Group CEO of Horses Productions Private Limited-production house of the show Horses Stable Prashant Agarwal, under the mentorship of entrepreneur and star-actor Suniel Shetty. This flagship series is supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog’s flagship initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. With the launch of its Junior season, Horses Stable, deemed as India’s largest business funding show, is promoting the culture of starting young on the entrepreneurial journey and providing a robust platform to hone their business ideas.

Commenting on the same, Prashant Agarwal, said – “It is my vision to set up a platform for the young potential entrepreneurs and I’m glad to have the backing of celebrated actor Suniel Shetty as our host and mentor. We are grateful for NITI Aayog and Atal Innovation Mission’s unwavering support as this collaboration will take the platform to a large audience, who are already a part of the innovation ecosystem in India. The roaring success of the past seasons has encouraged us to bring forth a never seen before concept for junior entrepreneurs. The concept behind the initiative is to shape the future of their idea, through the guidance of experienced and able minds in the ecosystem.”

Expressing his views, Suniel Shetty, Celebrated actor, entrepreneur, Host & Mentor added – “I learned business early. Hands on – taught the value of dal, atta, chawal, dosa, and the price of hard work. The learnings stick in your head longer the earlier you’re pushed into it. It’s the same for business. Today’s kids are brighter at 2 and 5 than we were at 12 and 15. So why not give them a chance? After all, they are our future. And I want the next Bezos, Jobs, and Gates to come from India.”

The application process for the show has begun on 08th June 2022 on the official website of Horses Stable. The age category for application is 10 to 17 years old.