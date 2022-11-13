Army Chief General Manoj Pande has embarked on a four day visit to France . During this visit, General Pande will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leadership of France to enhance defence cooperation between both the nations.

During the visit, the Army Chief will be laying wreath at Neuve Chapelle Indian Memorial, which commemorates the sacrifices of 4,742 Indian soldiers during the First World War. He will also call on the Chief of the Defence Staff and Chief of the Army Staff and discuss avenues for enhancing India-France defence relations.

The ever-expanding defence cooperation engagements which encompass a broad spectrum of activities have established a strong bonhomie across every level of the two Armies. The visit of the Army Chief to France will further strengthen the bonds of trust and understanding between the two armies.