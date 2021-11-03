Arabian Center Mall to celebrate the UAE’s remarkable 50-year legacy

Dubai: Join the UAE Golden Anniversary celebrations at Arabian Center Mall in Al Khawaneej as the country celebrates its 50 years of success while preparing to embark on the next 50 years.

Starting from 3rd November to 3rd December, visitors and shoppers at the mall will be in for various visual treats.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to sampling an incredible array of cuisine from the food trucks during the Outdoor Food Fest starting from 10th November 2021 for two months. While enjoying the food in a separate seating area, visitors can indulge in skill games while Kids Bouncy adds fun, colour, and entertainment for children. All through the first month, during weekends, a resident DJ will be playing a mix of popular music.

Shutterbugs who fancy taking a picture with a falcon will have some fantastic photo opportunities with our onsite falconer and his prized bird during the National Day celebrations.

The Shop & Win promotion gives shoppers a choice to shop at over 200+ of their favourite stores for AED 400 for a chance to enter a raffle draw to win a 2021 model of a Honda Accord LX Sport.

The Kids Area featuring loads of stimulating fun activities, will give the children an engaging time daily from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Come weekends and the final four days of UAE National Day holidays; there’s lots more to experience. Visitors can discover the beauty of intricate Henna art and Arabian calligraphy at the special Henna and Calligraphy stations.

During the final 4 days of the UAE 50th National Day Celebrations, the activities at Arabian Center Mall move to top gear as Traditional Emirati Ayallah dancers take over. An embodiment of Emirati values and heritage, Ayallah involves male performers holding thin bamboo canes and moving to the rhythm of drums.

There are also the traditional Khaleegy dance performances by women. Khaleegy is a joyful, lively, expressive, gestural, and delicate dance performed by women at weddings and other celebratory events.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand spectacle with a UAE National Day Parade featuring Stilt Walkers.

Related