APEDA to co-organise 36th edition of AAHAR 2022 from April 26th -30th at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi : With a view to unlock the abundant potential in food and hospitality sector, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in association with the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), is organising Asia’s biggest B2B international food and hospitality fair AAHAR commencing from April 26, 2022 at Pragati Maidan.

Keeping in mind Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for ‘local for vocal’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, APEDA is organizing in the 36th edition of AAHAR with the theme “Geographical Indication Products” as APEDA is focussing on promotion of exports of GI certified agricultural products.

AAHAR is a part of the series of export promotion initiatives taken by APEDA, which works under the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, to showcase agricultural and processed food products to the global players in the food and beverages industry as the fair is visited by a large number of importers from different parts of the world.

Apart from AAHAR, APEDA also organizes national events like Organic World Congress, BioFach India etc to promote agri-exports.

Notably, more than 150 food and agri Products have been registered as GI by the GI Registry out of which 123 GI products fall under APEDA’s category till March, 2022.

APEDA has set up a theme pavilion in an area of 3,000 sqm in Hall No 3, Ground Floor at AAHAR where facilities have been extended to the registered proprietors of GIs for display of their products.

More than 80 exporters form different segments of agricultural products, which include GI products, processed food, organic, frozen food products, millets, etc are participating under APEDA pavilion.

At the fair, products ranging from Ready to Eat (RTE), Ready to Serve (RTS), Ready to Consume (RTC), plant-based meat products, dehydrated products, chocolate, grains, frozen food, herbal products, juices, honey, dairy products, etc will be showcased by Indian manufacturers for the importers from several leading countries.

Also, APEDA has created dedicated stalls for exporters from North East Region (NER) and Himalayan states like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, women entrepreneurs, Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), Start Ups and exporters of millets and millets products. More than 40 participants are participating under these categories and each category will have dedicated stalls in APEDA pavilion.

The products under APEDA’s basket include processed food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cereal products, guar gum, horticulture and floriculture products, herbal and medicinal plants, rice and organic products, etc.

As per the DGCI&S data, the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92 per cent during 2021-22 to touch USD 50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66 per cent at USD 41.87 billion achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages, etc.

However, APEDA has scripted a new history by exporting agricultural and processed food products to the tune of USD 25.6 billion, which is 51 per cent of the India’s total agriculture exports of USD 50 billion.

The historic achievement over past two years will go a long way in realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income.

The rise in export of agricultural and processed food products has been largely due to the various initiatives taken by APEDA such as organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies.

“The visionary approach, aggressive and consistent efforts of APEDA have enabled India to position itself as a consistent and quality supplier of agri products,” Dr.M.Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said.

APEDA has also taken several initiatives to promote geographical indications (GI) registered agricultural and processed food products in India by organizing virtual Buyer Seller Meets on agricultural and food products with the major importing countries across the world.