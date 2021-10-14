Anurag Thakur launches MyParkings app

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur today launched MyParkings app in presence of Sh. Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Shri. Gyanesh Bharti Commissioner. SDMC and Sh. George Kuruvilla CMD, BECIL.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Anurag Thakur said parking is a difficult issue and this app is an effort to reduce stress and help people plan their trips better. Smart parking solution through app or through card is an effortless solution towards hassle-free parking and booking of online parking slots will enable people to park their vehicles without inconvenience.

Ease of parking through the app will also help reduce pollution from vehicles by minimising the time spent searching for parking spots. This app is thus a win-win solution for every Indian. The Minister hoped other Municipal Corporations will take a leaf out of the experience of MyParkings and adopt similar solutions.

Shri Thakur congratulated BECIL and SDMC for their efforts in creating this app and exhorted the two entities to explore further opportunities to create solutions to problems faced by people.

With the growing population of vehicles in the city, the problem of parking has also grown over time. It is the effort to digitise the parking places and their management that has led to the creation of MyParkings application, developed under the flagship of BECIL.

MyParkings is a IOT technology-enabled end-to-end digital solution and will be available for use with

1. Mobile App both in Android & iOS platforms

2. Prepaid Cards

3. Enabled Smart QR Codes

This app has been developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) with South Delhi Municipal Corporation with the purpose to digitize all authorized parking under SDMC municipal limits. This facility will be rolled out in future to other municipality divisions across India.

MyParking app will offer the following features

On Spot & Advanced Bookings of vehicle Parking

Flexibility of selecting slots through easy to use mobile app

Parking solution enabled with Prepaid/Smart Cards

Option of Paperless check-in & check-out of the vehicles

Share parking for Safety & recall

Display of Amenities & facilities in & nearby parking location

Management of parking Pass for daily/regular commuters

Options for EV charging station & Integration of card with DTC/Delhi METRO

Smart QR Code for slot booking, check in & checkout

ANPR – Automatic number plate recognition system