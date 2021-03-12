Amrit Mahotsav programme to begin from Sabarmati Ashram: PM Narendra Modi

‘Vocal For Local’ is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and freedom fighters, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off the ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad, today.

In tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Today’s Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going ‘Vocal For Local’ is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters.

Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using ‘Vocal For Local’. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people’s movement”.