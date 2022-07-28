Amit Shah to launch education-sector related initiatives to mark two years of launch of National Education Policy

New Delhi : To mark the completion of two years of launch of National Education Policy 2020, Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah will be launching a slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development, in the presence of Union Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on 29th July, 2022. Ministers of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar, Smt. Annpurna Devi, Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State for Skill Development Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present on the occasion. Program will be organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and can also be watched on YouTube and other social media handles of Ministry of Education. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgSLjCB4O2k)

The initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment. Apart from the launch, the program will also witness cultural performance by students and address of the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of National Education Policy 2020.