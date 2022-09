Amendments to EV battery testing standards: AIS-156 and AIS-038 (Rev 2) to be implemented in two phases w.e.f 1st Dec, 2022 and 31st March, 2023

New Delhi : To strengthen the safety parameters for the testing of the batteries used in Electric Vehicles, Amendment-2, which was effective from 01st October 2022, was issued to both the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-156 and AIS-038 (Rev 2). For the OEMs to be better equipped to comply /implement the provisions prescribed under the standards AIS-156 and AIS 038 (Rev 2), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement the Amendment 3 of the said AIS, as hosted on Ministry’s website, in two phases:

Phase 1 w.e.f. 01 st December 2022

December 2022 Phase 2 w.e.f. 31st March 2023

Following clauses shall be implemented in Phase 1 w.e.f. 01st December 2022

AIS 038 (Rev 2) AIS 156 Annexure IX-K – Clause 3 6.1.2.1 Annexure IX-K – Clause 4 6.1.2.3 Annexure IX-K – Clause 6 6.1.3 except 6.1.3 (e) Earth Leakage detection Annexure IX-K – Clause 7 Annexure IX-K – Clause 9 Annexure IX-K – Clause 11 Annexure 8K – Clause 3 Annexure IX-K – Clause 12 Annexure 8K – Clause 7 Annexure IX-K – Clause 13 Annexure 8K – Clause 8 Annexure IX-K – Clause 14 Annexure 8K – Clause 9 Annexure IX-K – Clause 15 Annexure 8K – Clause 10

Following clauses shall be implemented in Phase 2 w.e.f. 31st March 2023

AIS 156 6.1.1 6.1.2.2 6.1.3 (e) Earth Leakage detection 6.11 Annexure 8K – Clause 1 Annexure 8K – Clause 2 Annexure 8K – Clause 4 Annexure 8K – Clause 5 Annexure 8K – Clause 6 Annexure 8K – Clause 11