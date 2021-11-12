Airtel Payments Bank brings banking services to 4,900 remote villages in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Airtel Payments Bank is rapidly expanding its rural footprint in Odisha to take banking services to remote villages with no or distant access to banking and contribute to financial inclusion in the state. Over 4,900 remote villages are now able to access financial services through the neighbourhood banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. The majority of residents of these villages had no bank account or had to travel long distances to reach the nearest bank branch.

With Airtel Payments Bank’s neighborhood banking points in and around these villages, financial services are now available to residents at arm’s length. Over 60,000 customers in these villages have a savings account with the bank. Through these banking points, customers can also access a range of financial services like Aadhaar Enabled Payments, insurance, and government pension schemes.

Airtel Payments Bank is building a robust doorstep banking infrastructure to serve the underbanked population in Odisha. The Bank offers convenient digital banking services through a network of over 10,500 neighborhood banking points spread across Odisha

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “Airtel Payments Bank is committed to driving financial inclusion in the country by taking formal banking services to the deep rural pockets. We are delighted to enable these remote villages of Odisha and provide them with access to neighborhood banking. The banking services are paperless and simple to access at our neighbourhood banking points.”