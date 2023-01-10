Airtel 5G Plus now live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela

Bhubaneswar : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. The company has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga & Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively that are hosting the forthcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at NandanVihar, PrashantiVihar, KIIT, Kalarahanga, Chandaka Industrial Estate,Infocity, KananViharPh I &Ph II, SailashreeVihar, NiladriVihar, Gadakana, Shree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony, East Coast Railway Colony, XIMB, Fortune Tower, MaitreeVihar, JaydevVihar, EkamraKanan Park, JagannathVihar, IRC Village, Kalinga Stadium, Beherasahi, Shastri Nagar, CRPF Square, Sum Hospital Area, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Aiginia, Kalinga Nagar, Kalinga Vihar, Jagamara, Dumduma, AIMS Hospital, Patrapada, Acharya Vihar, Chakeisiani, Rasulgarh, Sahid Nagar, Satya Nagar, Kharavela Nagar, Master Canteen, Rajmahal, Bapuji Nagar, Forest Park, Ganganagar, Kalpana, BJB Nagar, Lewis Road, Ravi Talkies, Samantarapur, Bargada BRIT Colony, Laxmisagar, Chintamaniswar, Palasuniin Bhubaneswar & Balikuda, Gopalpur, Kalyaninagar, Balisahi, Rajendra Nagar, Nuasahi, Nayabazar, Mahanadi Vihar, Chauliaganj, OMP, Railway Station, Malgodown, Shankarpur, Badambadi, Dolamundai, Choudhury Bazar, Balubazar, Darghabazar, Machhuabazar, Beparisahi, Barabati Stadium, Chandimandir, Kanika Chhak, CDA Sector – 6, CDA Sector – 7, CDA Sector – 10, CDA Sector – 11in Cuttack and Basanti Colony, Chhend, Birsa Munda Stadium, Jagada, Daily Market, Bandhamunda, Udit Nagar, Civil Township, Railway Station, Kalunga Industrial Area in Rourkela.Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men’s hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience superfast network that will allow them High Definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos & videos and more. We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and Rourkela. Customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire state which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Pluswill bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.