Aibawk cluster in the Aizwal, Mizoram becomes the first cluster to be completed under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission

New Delhi : Aibawk cluster in the Aizwal district of Mizoram has become the first cluster to be completed under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM). SPMRM was launched by the Prime Minister in February 2016 with a vision to provide amenities to rural areas which are perceived to be urban and have the potential to stimulate local economic development. Such clusters were selected for well-planned and holistic development.

Under the leadership of the Minister of Rural Development, Sri Giriraj Singh, the Aibawk Rurban cluster completed all the 48 projects planned under SPMRM. Spread over an area of 522 sq. km across 11 villages and covering a population of 10,963, the Aibawk cluster has the locational advantage due to its proximity to Aizwal City. Focussed efforts to improve the value chain and develop market access have been made under the Mission. Works undertaken to improve market access includes the construction of agri-link road, pedestrian footpaths, and inter-village road connectivity projects etc. Other interventions include the promotion of agriculture & allied activities and eco-tourism. Special efforts were made to conserve the local environment and sites of historical importance to encourage tourism.

Aibawk cluster in the Aizwal district of Mizoram has become the first cluster to be completed under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission.

Agri-link road, pedestrian footpaths, and inter-village road connectivity projects undertaken to improve market access.

Infrastructure created includes roads, footpaths, drains, water supply, and car parking and social infrastructures like a conference center, sports infrastructure.

The interventions undertaken to improve livelihood are making an impact on the economic well-being of the local populace.

The interventions undertaken to improve livelihood are making an impact on the economic well-being of the local populace. Some of these include Dragon fruit cultivation, piggery and poultry activities, nature trail projects, Rurban Eco Estate Phulpui and Nature Park. The Wholesale Market Sateek project has helped the local population within and around the cluster to market their Agri -products.

In addition to this, a holistic development approach was employed to provide basic infrastructure like roads, footpaths, drains, water supply, and car parking and social infrastructures like a conference center, sports infrastructure, and upgradation of facilities at educational institutions. Sports infrastructure like the Badminton court and Futsal Ground has helped economically poor players to represent District and the State Level tournaments.

The joint efforts made by the Centre and State with the involvement of the local community have proved a stepping-stone to the second stage of rural development which goes beyond poverty alleviation and tries to meet the aspirations of the people.