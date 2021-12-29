Adani Foundation conferred scholarship to 69 students

Dhamra : Every year, Adani Foundation – the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has been awarding the DPCL Merit Scholarship award to meritorious students of all high schools in Adani Dhamra Port periphery. The aim of the programme is to encourage student’s’ hard work and extend the financial support for two years with Rs. 1000 per month to undertake higher secondary studies. With the criteria of selecting students securing 70% of marks in case of girls and 75 % of marks in case of Boy in the State High School Board Examination, 69 students are awarded with the scholarship for the online board examination conducted in academic session 2020-21 by Board of Secondary Education due to COVID – 19 pandemic. The list comprises 16 students from S.S. Nigamananda Govt. UchaVidyapitha, Sashikadeipur, Karanjamala GP, 12 students from Dosinga High School, Dosinga GP, 10 students from V.N Uchhavidyapitha, Kaithkhola GP, 08 students from G.P. High School, Karanpalli, 07 students from K.S. Nodal High School, Balimunda GP, 06 students from G.P. High School, Jagula, 04 students from Bansada High School, Bansada GP, 03 students from Panchutikri GP Govt. High School, Panchutikiri GP, 02 students from J.N. High School, Kaithkhola GP and 01 student from Dhamarai Nodal High School, Dhamra GP. The award went to 62% of girls and 38% of boys. All these students, their parents, Head Masters and representatives of the School Management Committee of the respective schools were invited and participated in the programme along with their ward organized at S.S. Nigamanada UchaVidyapitha, Sashikadeipur, Karanjamaal, Bhadrak.

Started with watering the Maa Tulasi, all 69 students were honoured with a certificate of appreciation, a medal and financial support Rs.12000 which will compensate their expenses of 1st year Higher Secondary Education. On successful completion of the 1st year, the foundation will award them with Rs.12000 for pursuing their 2nd year 10+2 higher secondary education. The awards were handed over to these students by Shri Sukumar Hati, Retd. HM– S.S. Nigamananda UchaVidyapitha, Smt. Jayantibala Mahapatra, HM – K.S. Nodal High School, Balimunda. The event was moderated by Shri Rebati Kanta Behera, Head Master, S.S. Nigamanada UchaVidyapitha.

It is to note here that, started in 2009, The DPCL Merit Scholarship programme has extended scholarship grant to 304 students from the 10 vernacular medium high schools under Odisha Board of Secondary Education for pursuing 10+2 in the vicinity of Adani Dhamra Port.