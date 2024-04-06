Actor Sreeleela inaugurated revamped Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Andhra Pradesh at Kadapa

Offers luxurious shopping experience in world-class ambience

Kadapa: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery companies, today launched its redesigned showroom at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Female actor Sreeleela inaugurated the showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Actor Sreeleela said, “I’m excited to celebrate the grand opening of this new Kalyan Jewellers showroom. It is a privilege to be here for such a momentous occasion, representing a brand known for its reliability, honesty, and dedication to its customers. I have no doubt that Kalyan Jewellers will win the hearts of local jewellery lovers with its stunning collection of pieces.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “With the launch of our newly designed Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Andhra Pradesh, the aim is to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. We aspire to continue reinventing ourselves, providing customers with world-class ambience, while staying true to the company’s ethos of trust and transparency. At Kalyan Jewellers, we will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality and service.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced an extensive array of offers to ensure patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. The jewellery brand has announced Mega Old Gold Exchange Festival, offering patrons with 100% value on exchange of old gold purchased from any jeweller, along with the opportunity to receive up to Rs. 100 more per gram on exchange of old gold jewellery. Furthermore, the company has also opened advance bookings for the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Patrons can now book their jewellery purchases from Kalyan Jewellers and lock-in the gold price by paying 5% advance. Additionally, if the gold price falls lower than the lock-in price, customers can avail the price drop while securing their purchases from any gold price fluctuations.

Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).