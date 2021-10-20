ACC Gold Water Shield Cement awarded with Solar Impulse Foundation’s Efficient Solution Label

Mumbai: ACC Limited, a member of Holcim group and a leading cement and concrete company of India has received the ‘Solar Impulse (SI) Efficient Solution’ Label for its innovative, low carbon and high quality water-repellent –‘ACC Gold Water Shield Cement’.

‘ACC Gold Water Shield Cement’ is one of its kind, specially formulated cement with sustainable characteristics and high-quality water repellent properties, which protects the houses from dampness and seepage. Solar Impulse Foundation through its Efficient Solution Label, recognizes ‘ACC Gold Water Shield Cement’ as one of the world-leading efficient solutions that protects the environment in a profitable way.

In 2018 the Solar Impulse Foundation began its challenge to select 1,000 solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way. The aim is to present these solutions to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation. Selected solutions receive a label from the Solar Impulse Foundation as proof of their positive environmental and economic impact. Each awarded solution is strictly assessed by a pool of independent experts.

“We are very determined to follow responsible and cost-effective measures, to deliver sustainability and innovation by incorporating it in our product design, production and supply chain management. Recognising this need, ACC Gold has been developed to meet the needs of customers to prevent water seepage through various elements of the house, while also contributing to a sustainable future.” Said Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited.

‘ACC Gold Water Shield Cement’ assists in building long-lasting homes and an everlasting planet as its clinker factor is 30% less in comparison to Standard (OPC) cement. The cement is made from 30-50% recycled content from other material industries.

The cement is a result of minutely controlled process changes along with adjustments in the input raw material dosage in order to get the desired water repellent properties. While the lower CO2 emissions contribute significantly towards moving the market to climate-friendly building materials, its water repellency reduces the ingress of moisture & water into the building structure which enhances durability.