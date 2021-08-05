A total of 26.79 lakh Artisans registered so far under Pahchan initiative

New Delhi : A total of 26.79 lakh artisans have been registered so far under Pahchan initiative. The state-wise details of handicraft artisans is annexed at Annexure-I.
The office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) implements various schemes for welfare development of artisans through “National Handicraft Development Programme (NHDP)” and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) to emphasize integrated approach for development of handicraft in a holistic manner and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans.
These two schemes have the following components:
- Base Line Survey & Mobilization of Artisans under AmbedkarHastshilpVikasYojana
- Design & Technology Up gradation,
- Human Resource Development,
- Direct Benefit to Artisans,
- Infrastructure and Technology Support,
- Research and Development,
- Marketing Support & Services.
Annexure-I
|Sl. No
|States
|Artisan enrolled
|1
|A & N Island
|2232
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58816
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9401
|4
|Assam
|79687
|5
|Bihar
|131730
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|12908
|7
|Delhi
|15175
|8
|Goa
|9651
|9
|Gujarat
|123039
|10
|Haryana
|32109
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|14590
|12
|J & K
|97822
|13
|Jharkhand
|99344
|14
|Karnataka
|32951
|15
|Kerala
|46906
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|82346
|17
|Maharashtra
|51236
|18
|Manipur
|69432
|19
|Meghalaya
|3427
|20
|Mizoram
|3841
|21
|Nagaland
|8684
|22
|Odisha
|176464
|23
|Pondicherry
|14375
|24
|Punjab
|30917
|25
|Rajasthan
|118730
|26
|Sikkim
|2717
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|57018
|28
|Telangana
|37944
|29
|Tripura
|13748
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|935844
|31
|Uttarakhand
|35390
|32
|West Bengal
|270518
|Total
|2678992
This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Rajya Sabha today.