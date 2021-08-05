A total of 26.79 lakh Artisans registered so far under Pahchan initiative

New Delhi : A total of 26.79 lakh artisans have been registered so far under Pahchan initiative. The state-wise details of handicraft artisans is annexed at Annexure-I.

The office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) implements various schemes for welfare development of artisans through “National Handicraft Development Programme (NHDP)” and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) to emphasize integrated approach for development of handicraft in a holistic manner and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans.

These two schemes have the following components:

  1.  Base Line Survey & Mobilization of Artisans under AmbedkarHastshilpVikasYojana
  2.  Design & Technology Up gradation,
  3.  Human Resource Development,
  4.  Direct Benefit to Artisans,
  5.  Infrastructure and Technology Support,
  6.  Research and Development,
  7.  Marketing Support & Services.

Annexure-I

Sl. No States Artisan enrolled
1 A & N Island 2232
2 Andhra Pradesh 58816
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9401
4 Assam 79687
5 Bihar 131730
6 Chhattisgarh 12908
7 Delhi 15175
8 Goa 9651
9 Gujarat 123039
10 Haryana 32109
11 Himachal Pradesh 14590
12 J & K 97822
13 Jharkhand 99344
14 Karnataka 32951
15 Kerala 46906
16 Madhya Pradesh 82346
17 Maharashtra 51236
18 Manipur 69432
19 Meghalaya 3427
20 Mizoram 3841
21 Nagaland 8684
22 Odisha 176464
23 Pondicherry 14375
24 Punjab 30917
25 Rajasthan 118730
26 Sikkim 2717
27 Tamil Nadu 57018
28 Telangana 37944
29 Tripura 13748
30 Uttar Pradesh 935844
31 Uttarakhand 35390
32 West Bengal 270518
  Total 2678992

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles  Darshana Jardosh in Rajya Sabha today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR