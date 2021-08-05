A total of 26.79 lakh Artisans registered so far under Pahchan initiative

New Delhi : A total of 26.79 lakh artisans have been registered so far under Pahchan initiative. The state-wise details of handicraft artisans is annexed at Annexure-I.

The office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) implements various schemes for welfare development of artisans through “National Handicraft Development Programme (NHDP)” and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) to emphasize integrated approach for development of handicraft in a holistic manner and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans.

These two schemes have the following components:

Base Line Survey & Mobilization of Artisans under AmbedkarHastshilpVikasYojana Design & Technology Up gradation, Human Resource Development, Direct Benefit to Artisans, Infrastructure and Technology Support, Research and Development, Marketing Support & Services.

Annexure-I

Sl. No States Artisan enrolled 1 A & N Island 2232 2 Andhra Pradesh 58816 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9401 4 Assam 79687 5 Bihar 131730 6 Chhattisgarh 12908 7 Delhi 15175 8 Goa 9651 9 Gujarat 123039 10 Haryana 32109 11 Himachal Pradesh 14590 12 J & K 97822 13 Jharkhand 99344 14 Karnataka 32951 15 Kerala 46906 16 Madhya Pradesh 82346 17 Maharashtra 51236 18 Manipur 69432 19 Meghalaya 3427 20 Mizoram 3841 21 Nagaland 8684 22 Odisha 176464 23 Pondicherry 14375 24 Punjab 30917 25 Rajasthan 118730 26 Sikkim 2717 27 Tamil Nadu 57018 28 Telangana 37944 29 Tripura 13748 30 Uttar Pradesh 935844 31 Uttarakhand 35390 32 West Bengal 270518 Total 2678992

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Rajya Sabha today.