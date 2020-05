Bhubaneswar: Another 99 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged.

34 are from Balasore

15 from Ganjam

13 each from Jajpur & Kendrapara

10 from Puri

9 from Bhadrak

3 from Nayagarh and

1 each from Sundargarh & Debgarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 649.

