92,393 Electric Vehicles supported under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs. 278 Cr

New Delhi : The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a National Mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country. This plan was designed to enhance national fuel security, to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.

As part of the NEMMP 2020, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated aScheme namely Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Cr. In the 1st phase of the scheme, about 2.8 lakh xEVs were supported with total demand incentives of Rs. 359 Crore [Approx].

In addition, 425 buses were deployed as sanctioned to various cities/states under this scheme. Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, 427 charging stations have been installed. The details of charging stations functional in the country for electric vehicles under FAME India Scheme is at ANNEXURE-I.

Further, as per information received from Ministry of Power, the State wise details of Public Charging Stations installed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Power Grid Corporation Ltd. (PGCIL) and NTPC Ltd. are enclosed at ANNEXURE II.

Based on outcome and experience gained during Phase-I of FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders, including Industry and Industry Associations, the Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme for a period of three years commencing fromApri1 01,2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000crore. This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through demand incentive 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the Scheme.

Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 92,393 Electric Vehicles have been supported till 29.07.2021 by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs. 278 Cr. Further, 6265 electrical buses have been sanctioned to various State/City Transport Undertakings under Phase-II of the Scheme. The Ministry has also sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicles (EVs) Charging Stations amounting to Rs 500 Crore (Approx.) in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India) Scheme Phase II.

ANNEXURE-I

Details of Charging Stations installed (As on 06-07-2021)

City Charging Stations Highway Charging Stations Chandigarh 48 Delhi -Chandigarh 24 Delhi 94 Mum-Pune 15 Rajasthan 49 Delhi- Jaipur- Agra 29 Karnataka 45 Jaipur-Delhi Highway 9 Jharkhand 29 Goa 17 Telangana 50 Uttar Pradesh 11 Himachal Pradesh 7 Total 350 77

*****

ANNEXURE-II

Details of Public Charging Stations installed by CPSUs under Ministry of Power

EESL NTPC PGCIL State No. of PCS installed State No. of PCS installed State No. of PCS installed Chhattisgarh 2 Haryana 4 Gujarat 2 Delhi 73 Uttar Pradesh 16 Karnataka 2 Goa 1 Delhi 42 Delhi 4 Gujarat 0 Madhya Pradesh 12 Haryana 1 Haryana 2 Andhra Pradesh 2 Telangana 6 Karnataka 1 Telangana 2 Kerala 2 Kerala 7 Tamil Nadu 8 – – Maharashtra 2 Kerala 2 – – Tamil Nadu 20 Gujarat 4 – – Uttar Pradesh 21 Karnataka 8 – – West Bengal 18 – – – – Total 147 100 17

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in Lok Sabha today.