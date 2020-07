864 COVID19 patients recovered today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports another high recovery of 864 COVID19 patients in a day. The total recovered cases in State rise to 16792.

432 from Ganjam

137 from Rayagada

31 from Baragarh

28 from Khurdha

26 from Cuttack

26 from Keonjhar

23 from Bhadrak

22 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Jajpur

15 from Kandhamal

14 from Gajapati

14 from Sambalpur

12 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Sundergarh

7 from Nayagarh

6 each from Balesore Kendrapara & Malkangiri

5 each from Jharsuguda & Koraput

4 from Bolangir

3 from Puri

2 from Boudh

1 from Sonepur

