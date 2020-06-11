72 #Covid19 patients have recovered in #Odisha; total recovered cases stand at 2354

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 11.6.2020.

17 from Ganjam

9 from Sonepur

7 from Bolangir

6 from Jagatsinghpur

5 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi & Sundargarh

4 each from Balasore & Mayurbhanj

3 each from Khurda, Kandhamal & Sambalpur and

1 from Jharsuguda.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2354.

