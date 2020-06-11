72 #Covid19 patients have recovered in #Odisha; total recovered cases stand at 2354

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 11.6.2020.
17 from Ganjam
9 from Sonepur
7 from Bolangir
6 from Jagatsinghpur
5 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi & Sundargarh
4 each from Balasore & Mayurbhanj
3 each from Khurda, Kandhamal & Sambalpur and
1 from Jharsuguda.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2354.
