72 #Covid19 patients have recovered in #Odisha; total recovered cases stand at 2354

9

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 11.6.2020.

17 from Ganjam
9 from Sonepur
7 from Bolangir
6 from Jagatsinghpur
5 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi & Sundargarh
4 each from Balasore & Mayurbhanj
3 each from Khurda, Kandhamal & Sambalpur and
1 from Jharsuguda.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2354.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR