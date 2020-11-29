71% of the daily fatalities contributed by eight States/UT – Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

New Delhi: 70.97% of the 496 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight States/UTs ie Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi with 89 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra follows closely with 88 deaths. West Bengal reported 52 deaths.

The following figure shows the moving average of the daily fatalities in the month of November.

22 States/UTs have Case Fatality Rate less than the National average.

The Active Caseload of India is 4,53,956 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases stand at 4.83%.

The change in active cases for the States/UTs in the last 24 hours is in the figure given below.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,940 cases whereas Delhi recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases.

41,810 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

70.43% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new COVID cases. Maharashtra has recorded 5,965 cases, while Delhi follows with 4,998 new cases.

Total recovered cases in India have crossed 88 lakhs (8,802,267).The national recovery rate stands at 93.71% today.

42,298 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

68.73% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 8 States/UTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,512 newly discharged cases. 5,275 people recovered in Kerala followed by 3,937 in Maharashtra.

Related

comments