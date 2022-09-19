65th Convocation of Doaba College to be held on September 20, 2022

New Delhi : Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Sh. Chander Mohan- President, Doaba College Managing Committee will give presidential remarks. Besides this, Principal Dr. Pardeep Bhandari will present the annual report. Doaba College Jalandhar is a Multi Faculty Co-educational Postgraduate Pioneeer Institution of North India. Doaba College is majestically re-accredited with A+ grade Cycle-II by NAAC. Doaba College is constantly making new strides of development. UGC has conferred college with coveted status of (CPE) College with Potential for Excellence. The College has been awarded Star College Status by DBT, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India in 2017. College has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years. Doaba College has carved a niche by successfully setting up Jalandhar’s first campus Community Radio Raabta 90.8 MHz under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.